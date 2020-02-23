CENTO: IL CARNEVALE E’ IN PIENO SVOLGIMENTO

In queste ore si sono diffuse voci, attraverso FB, che il carnevale di Cento sarebbe stato annullato. Niente di più falso: il carnevale è in pieno svolgimento come da programma e come da immagine della Webcam su Piazza del Guercino.
